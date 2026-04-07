The government has pushed back the deadline for SIM-binding rules on messaging apps and scrapped a controversial six-hour logout requirement, but the core question remains: will tying accounts to mobile SIMs actually curb fraud, or is the policy aimed at the wrong layer of the problem?
Mint Explainer | SIM-binding rules get more time—but can they really stop digital fraud?
SummaryThe government has eased rules and extended deadlines, but doubts persist over whether linking apps to SIM cards tackles the root of digital fraud.
The government has pushed back the deadline for SIM-binding rules on messaging apps and scrapped a controversial six-hour logout requirement, but the core question remains: will tying accounts to mobile SIMs actually curb fraud, or is the policy aimed at the wrong layer of the problem?
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More