OTT rules justified under telecom law on national security grounds: Scindia

New Delhi: Communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said there can be “no compromise” on matters of national security when it comes to regulating over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms under the law.

The minister was replying to Mint's questions at a press conference on whether the OTT regulations come under the ambit of the telecom act. This follows the department of telecommunications (DoT) move notifying rules which require apps such as Whatsapp, Telegram, and Signal, to log out users who do not have active SIM cards from the services.

“There are some issues which are national security issues, there are some issues which are revenue implication issues. On the national security issues, there can be no compromise. On the revenue implications and issues, I am very clear in terms of ambit and mandate,” Scindia told reporters.

The minister added that the government is not considering any extension of the 28 February deadline for OTT communication apps to comply with the new SIM binding rules. “As of now, there is no thought on an extension, and the logout thing is only for virtual connection and not for direct on your phone,” Scindia said.

Once implemented, the companies will have to bar users of their apps without active SIM cards from accessing their services. The companies will also have to ensure that users are automatically logged out of the web versions of these apps every six hours, and can only log back in by re-linking their device using a QR code.

The DoT issued these directions under the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024, which were amended in October 2025. Companies have been given until 28 February 2026 to comply with the directions. The government’s own justification for mandating SIM binding is that it would curb cyber fraud.

To be sure, the Telecommunications Act did not authorise the regulation of OTT communication platforms, nor provide the legislative basis to impose telecom-style operational mandates on them, as pointed out by industry experts and big tech lobby groups such as Broadband India Forum. The same comes under the ambit of the ministry of electronics and IT.

Tech companies and industry bodies, including the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the Broadband India Forum (BIF), have voiced concerns against the move on SIM binding directions.

The tech industry bodies, which represent big tech companies and startups, have asked DoT to reconsider its mandate for continuous SIM binding in smartphones, saying this would have an adverse impact on many micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

IAMAI had argued that the domestic fraud clusters could remain largely unaffected, since scammers frequently obtain SIM cards using fake or borrowed IDs, use them briefly, and discard them. The Broadband India Forum had also said that “it is disappointing that directions of such far-reaching operational impact have been issued with such short implementation timelines, without any form of public consultation or user-impact assessment.”

When asked why the government did not conduct public consultation, the minister said the consultations happened.

Separately, the rules and regulations to pave the way for satellite internet services in the country have also not been finalised. Addressing the issue, Scindia said the government is eager to start satellite services in India, but this depends on two factors: the government's responsibility to fix the spectrum price and assign airwaves, and the companies' obligation to comply with security regulations.

"When both those things are done, then you can start executing on the satellite service. We are doing our best to get that spectrum assignment price on board as soon as possible, and it will be my effort to ensure that that is done before any one of the companies have complied with all their requirements from their end,” Scindia said.

AGR relief When asked about the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief for Bharti Airtel and if the government was ready to give any relief, Scindia ruled out any fresh intervention beyond what the Supreme Court has permitted for Vodafone Idea. He said that Airtel can also take the court’s route.

“We are operating under a verdict of the Supreme Court. As far as AGR is concerned, it is based on that verdict that we have taken whatever action,” Scindia said.

To be sure, Airtel has also sought parity on AGR relief from DoT.

The Union Cabinet on 31 December 2025 froze Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues at ₹87,695 crore, and approved a repayment plan stretching from FY32 to FY41. The DoT has also initiated a reassessment of Vodafone Idea’s AGR liabilities for the period between FY07 and FY19, following Supreme Court rulings in October and November that allowed a recalculation.

BSNL controversy When asked about the ministry’s stance on the recent controversy around the itinerary planned for BSNL consumer fixed access (CFA) director Vivek Banzal that involved 50 officials and extensive arrangements, Scindia said the actions are unacceptable.