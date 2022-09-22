Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Singtel's Australian unit Optus hit by cyberattack

Singtel’s Australian unit Optus hit by cyberattack

Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 07:07 PM ISTCLARENCE LEONG, The Wall Street Journal

  • Optus said it has shut down the attack and is working with authorities to mitigate risks to customers

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.’s Australian unit Optus said it is investigating a cyberattack that potentially exposed customers’ personal identifiable information.

Optus said it has shut down the attack and is working with authorities to mitigate risks to customers, according to a release from the telecom-services provider on Thursday. Mobile and home internet services aren’t affected, it said.

“While not everyone maybe affected and our investigation is not yet complete, we want all of our customers to be aware of what has happened as soon as possible so that they can increase their vigilance," Optus Chief Executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said in a statement. “We are very sorry and understand customers will be concerned."

Optus said that information including customers’ names, dates of birth, phone numbers and email addresses may have been exposed, but that payment detail and account passwords haven’t been compromised. A subset of customers’ addresses and ID document numbers may also have been exposed, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

