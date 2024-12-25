Industry
Smartphone addiction: Is India facing a digital crisis?
Summary
- As smartphone usage rises, brands like Vivo and HMD are introducing digital detox features to combat addiction.
New Delhi: Many adults and youngsters spend nearly a third of their time awake hooked to smartphones—an addiction phonemakers are trying to tackle by incorporating features that allow users to meaningfully take time off from their screens.
