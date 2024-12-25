Smartphone addiction: Is India facing a digital crisis?

New Delhi: Many adults and youngsters spend nearly a third of their time awake hooked to smartphones—an addiction phonemakers are trying to tackle by incorporating features that allow users to meaningfully take time off from their screens.

Smartphone brands such as Vivo, Oppo and HMD have recognized the need for digital detox as a business opportunity, building strategies to cater to a growing preference for switching off—such as Zen Mode by OnePlus.

Vivo, in fact, published a study earlier this month on the impact of smartphones on parent-child relationships. It found parents spend 5.5 hours and children about 4.5 hours on their phones each day, with social media and entertainment consuming a majority of this time.

Vivo found that about 64% of the children who participated in its study felt they were addicted to their phones. About “73% of parents and 69% of children identify excessive smartphone usage as a major source of conflict," Vivo said in its report.

Also read | Dedicated, faster internet plans for concerts, influencers in the offing?

A majority of the children surveyed—94%—said their parents’ smartphones should only include essential features such as calling, messaging and camera—excluding gaming and social media.

Additionally, 66% of the children expressed willingness to leave social media if their friends did too, while one in three wished certain social media apps had never been invented.

Also, 57% of the parents surveyed said that the first and last thing they saw soon after waking up and before going to bed was their smartphone. About 84% of the parents and 76% of the children that were part of the study said they aspired to build deeper connections and create meaningful moments by turning off their smartphones—in other words, a digital detox.

Analysts tracking the sector say the need for digital detox has emerged from the excessive use of data on smartphones. This is largely owing to low-cost data plans being made available in the country, distinctly different from developed markets where data plans are high-cost and data usage is accordingly low.

“The average time spent on smartphones has increased from 2-3 hours in 2015-16 to 4-5 hours today with a far younger user profile keen on building and boosting their digital presence," said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research.

“The phenomenon is on the rise in the West, which is leading to the rise in use of featurephones with limited app functionality, which we’re yet to see in India. Perhaps we will see this becoming more mainstream in 2026," Pathak added.

Also read | Can right to repair make modular phones popular?

Detox mode or featurephone?

Meanwhile, smartphone brands are introducing optional detox features on their devices. Some featurephone makers even go so far as to claim that the answer to digital detoxing is a 2G handset.

“We have introduced Detox Mode on our HMD Skyline smartphones—a user-friendly feature designed to help individuals take intentional breaks from their devices," said Ravi Kunwar, chief executive and vice president, India and Asia-Pacific, at HMD, a Finnish company that sells smartphones under both HMD and Nokia brands.

“Detox Mode allows users to temporarily hide their most distracting apps with just three simple clicks, enabling them to focus on work, spend quality time with loved ones, or recharge without constant digital interruptions."

Kunwar added that Nokia and HMD featurephones were also evolving to include features such as UPI payments and improved usability. This, he said, would provide users with essential tools and reduce dependency on smartphones, making digital detox more accessible and convenient.

Also read | Smartphone market stays below pandemic levels, concerns remain

“Technology should benefit mankind," added Peter Dohyung Lee, head of product strategy at OPPO, on the company’s plans to cater to the growing need for digital or smartphone detox. “We know it’s a long journey with constant fine-tuning."

Vivo, on the other hand, has partnered with Catherine Price, the founder of Screen/Life Balance and the author of How to Break up With Your Smartphone. Price has created a list of suggestions and advice for users to inculcate healthier smartphone habits.

“All our devices come equipped with robust digital wellbeing tools, where users have the option to set time limits on apps, switch to do-not-disturb, designate focus modes, and set screen-time reminders," a spokesperson for Vivo said in response to Mint’s queries.

Also read | Mint Explainer: Why Trai's anti-spam measures have raised misplaced concerns over delayed OTPs