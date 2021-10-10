Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Telecom >Snapdeal registers 98% growth in sales volume during first round of festive deals

Snapdeal registers 98% growth in sales volume during first round of festive deals

Home and kitchen continued to be a strong performer with more than 95% growth
1 min read . 07:06 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The total value of sales from Tier 2 cities like Patna, Meerut, Jodhpur, Rajkot, Jabalpur is trending nearly 90% more than last year’s festive sales

Snapdeal announced that its overall sales volume in its first sale of the season went up by 98% compared to last year. Sharing analysis from the first sale, it said that nearly 60% of its total orders came from Tier 3 towns. Tier 1 & 2 cities accounted for nearly 26% of orders, while metro buyers accounted for the balance 14%.

A statement from the company claimed that the total value of sales from Tier 3 towns has increased by 74% over last year. While orders from cities like Srinagar, Shimla, Alwar, Anantpur, Shimoga, Chital, Dhanbad, Imphal, Silchar, Tinsukia, etc have nearly doubled, buyers from cities like Senapati, Reckong Peo, Kupwara, Roing, Sirmapur, Someshwar are also buying in the sale this year.

The total value of sales from Tier 2 cities like Patna, Meerut, Jodhpur, Rajkot, Jabalpur is trending nearly 90% more than last year’s festive sales.

The festive season sales in men’s, women’s and kids apparel are trending at 224% of last year. Home and kitchen continued to be a strong performer with more than 95% growth over last year’s festive sales.

“Buyers are using Snapdeal’s Toofani Sale to meet both their festive shopping needs and also to stock up on their regular purchases. The selection of high-quality products at great prices is completely aligned to the expectations and requirements of value-savvy buyers across the country and the sale results reflect the same. With many more sellers from across India now participating online sales, buyers now have access to an even wider range of products" said Snapdeal spokesperson."

Snapdeal's data shows that first-time sellers from many small cities like Baleshwar, Suri, Anupgarh, Bharuh, Dhule, Kalol, Malerktola, Sirsi, Thodupuza also registered good sales. 

