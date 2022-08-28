SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to link Starlink satellites to cellphones

SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to link Starlink satellites to cellphones5 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 06:56 PM IST
Elon Musk unveils plan to provide voice and data services anywhere, allowing areas not yet reached by wireless networks to get service
Elon Musk unveils plan to provide voice and data services anywhere, allowing areas not yet reached by wireless networks to get service
SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. said they plan to work together to use the rocket company’s satellites to provide connections to T-Mobile cellphones across the U.S., even in remote areas with no current wireless service.