Spectrum allocation for satcom delayed, reference to Trai after elections
Allocation of spectrum for satellite broadband services will take another four to six months, as the terms of reference may go out only after elections.
New Delhi: Allocation of spectrum for satellite broadband services will take another four to six months, as the terms of reference that the telecom department plans to send to the sector regulator for recommendations may go out only after elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message