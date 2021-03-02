Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said ₹77,146 crore worth of spectrum was bid on the first day but there were no takers for the airwaves in the premium 700 MHz as also 2500 MHz bands. The response from players and the bids received surpassed government's internal estimates, that had anticipated bids worth ₹45,000 crore. "The winning bids that have come till 6 PM today is ₹77,146 crore. We thought since there are only three players, and spectrum replacement is happening...our estimation was that the bids will touch about ₹45,000 crore, but it is a matter of assurance that it has gone as high as ₹77,146 crore," Prasad said.

