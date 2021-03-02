Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Telecom >Spectrum auction ends, Reliance Jio becomes biggest buyer with 57,122-cr bids
(Photo: Mint)

Spectrum auction ends, Reliance Jio becomes biggest buyer with 57,122-cr bids

2 min read . 06:01 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • Bharti Airtel picked up radiowaves worth 18,699 crore in the just-concluded auction, while rival Vodafone Idea bought spectrum worth 1,993.40 crore
  • A total of 77,814 crore is the value of overall bids received, the govt added

Telecom major Reliance Jio got the biggest bid on Indian government's two-day-held 4G spectrum auction on Tuesday as it picked up 488.35 MHz radiowaves worth 57,122.65 crore, said Telecom Ministry.

Telecom major Reliance Jio got the biggest bid on Indian government's two-day-held 4G spectrum auction on Tuesday as it picked up 488.35 MHz radiowaves worth 57,122.65 crore, said Telecom Ministry.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel picked up 355.45 MHz radiowaves worth 18,699 crore in the just-concluded auction, while rival Vodafone Idea bought 11.80 MHz spectrum worth 1,993.40 crore, the ministry added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel picked up 355.45 MHz radiowaves worth 18,699 crore in the just-concluded auction, while rival Vodafone Idea bought 11.80 MHz spectrum worth 1,993.40 crore, the ministry added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Meanwhile, Telecom Department Secretary Anshu Prakash announced that the spectrum auction concluded today at 12.45 pm with 6 rounds of bidding and also added that the response of the bids were "better than expected." A total of 77,814 crore is the value of overall bids received for 855.60 MHz spectrum.

The participants did not bid in 700 MHz and 2500 MHz bands. Four rounds of bidding (two each with stipulated activity levels of 80 % and 90%) took place on 01.03.2021. Two rounds of bidding with stipulated activity level of 100% took place today, Prakash informed.

On Monday, the opening day, bids worth 77,146 crore had come in with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea participating in the bidding process.

Through the auction, government said it will "receive revenue of about 19,000 crore to 20,000 crore in FY21."

"We expect this exercise to take about 10-15 days. Upfront payment of over 15,000 crore is expected this fiscal. Balance 10,000 crore-11,000 crore to come by next fiscal," it said.

Spectrum Usage Charge levied on the spectrum sold will be 3%, the depratment added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"If you exclude 700, 2500 MHz spectrum, 60% of total spectrum is sold," it said.

In terms of percentage of spectrum sold, 800 MHz - 65.22 percent, 900 MHz - 38.87 percent, 1800 MHz - 42.87 percent, 2100 - 8.57 percent, 2300 MHz - 89.29 percent.

The auction is concluded and these provisional results are subject to scrutiny and approval by the Government.

"With the deployment of additional spectrum acquired in this auction in the networks of Telecom Service Providers, the Quality of Service and customer experience of telecom consumers across the country are expected to improve," the minstry said in a statement.

Over 2,250 MHz of spectrum, that carry telecom signals, in seven bands worth nearly 4 lakh crore at the reserve or start price, was offered for bidding in the auction that began on Monday.

Bids were received in 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz bands but there were no takers for the airwaves in the premium 700 and 2500 MHz bands.

About one-third of the spectrum being auctioned is in the 700 MHz band, which was completely unsold during the 2016 auctions.

Spectrum will be offered for assignment for a validity period of 20 years. Successful bidders can pay entire bid amount in one go (upfront), or exercise an option to pay a certain amount (25% for spectrum won in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz bands or 50% for spectrum won in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz bands) upfront with remaining amount in a maximum up to 16 equated annual instalments, after a moratorium of two years. The government will get 12,000-13,000 crore in the current financial year and nearly the same amount is expected in the next fiscal.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.