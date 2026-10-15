Telcos binged on spectrum in 2024. Their disinterest now may deter auctions this year

The government is unlikely to hold a spectrum auction this fiscal year, the second time in a row the government will miss the Cabinet’s timeline for selling mobile airwaves, according to two government officials and industry executives familiar with the matter.
Telecom companies have little reason to buy more, as the three private-sector operators spent heavily at earlier auctions and few spectrum renewals fall due this year. The telecom department is also reclaiming airwaves from operators such as Aircel and Reliance Communications, which are facing insolvency proceedings. There is an upcoming renewal for Vodafone Idea, and, if needed, the spectrum can be administratively assigned to ensure continuity until the next spectrum auctions, a government official, one of the persons mentioned earlier, said.