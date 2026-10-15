Telcos binged on spectrum in 2024. Their disinterest now may deter auctions this year

Jatin Grover
5 min read15 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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The government is unlikely to hold a spectrum auction this fiscal year, missing its annual-auction target for a second consecutive year. (Pixabay)
Summary
The government is unlikely to have a spectrum auction this fiscal year as telecom operators have little need for additional airwaves. The move will be the second straight year that the government misses its own annual auction timeline.

The government is unlikely to hold a spectrum auction this fiscal year, the second time in a row the government will miss the Cabinet’s timeline for selling mobile airwaves, according to two government officials and industry executives familiar with the matter.

Telecom companies have little reason to buy more, as the three private-sector operators spent heavily at earlier auctions and few spectrum renewals fall due this year. The telecom department is also reclaiming airwaves from operators such as Aircel and Reliance Communications, which are facing insolvency proceedings. There is an upcoming renewal for Vodafone Idea, and, if needed, the spectrum can be administratively assigned to ensure continuity until the next spectrum auctions, a government official, one of the persons mentioned earlier, said.

“It is unlikely the spectrum auctions will be held this fiscal. The regulator’s recommendations are yet to be discussed internally, and then a back reference to the regulator will be sent on the reserve price and other terms,” the person added. Simply put, the telecom department must first review the regulator's recommendations and then communicate its acceptance or rejection to the regulator, with reasons and clarifications.

The previous auction, in June 2024, raised 11,340.78 crore from the 96,320 crore of spectrum on offer, the third-lowest since competitive bidding began in 2010. Operators had little appetite after the 2022 5G auction, which saw spectrum worth 1.5 trillion sold.

Also Read | Trai paves way for over ₹2 trillion spectrum auction, cuts reserve price

Telecom spectrum refers to the radio frequencies used by mobile phones and wireless networks to transmit voice and data. The government auctions these frequencies for 20 years. Spectrum determines network coverage, speed and service quality, making it the backbone of the telecom industry.

Queries emailed to DoT, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea remained unanswered till the press time.

Weak demand follows costly 5G investments

"So, there is a fairly reasonable amount of spectrum that has already been distributed. We have had a very successful 5G round, the round before the last one. As and when requirements do come up and as we move on towards 5G Standalone and then coming up to 6G, depending on the spectrum bands that are required, we will certainly hold the auction,” communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in response to Mint's questions at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi last week.

“We do not have a surfeit of spectrum, but we also want to monitor when there is a desirable amount of demand, and then we will hold the auction,” he added.

Missing the auctions in a particular year could affect the government's future revenue stream, as spectrum is a key source of revenue for the government besides licence fee. In FY27, the government expects to earn 42,411 crore from spectrum auctions and administrative allotment of spectrum, according to a 6 August report by the parliament committee on communications and information technology. The receipts largely include the previous year’s installments. In FY26, up to December, the government earned spectrum auction revenue of 62,652 crore.

Also Read | 5G monetization remains a challenge, says Airtel

In the September 2021 reforms, the Cabinet had approved conducting spectrum auctions annually. “Spectrum auctions to be normally held in the last quarter of every financial year,” the government had said in a release on 15 September 2021.

After the policy, the spectrum auction schedule has been all over the place. For example, the 5G spectrum auctions in 2022 were held in July; no auctions were held in FY24; and in 2024 (FY25), the government conducted auctions in June. In FY26, no spectrum auctions were held, as operators have recently struggled to recoup their investments in rolling out 5G networks due to limited monetization.

In February, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) cleared the way for the next spectrum auction by putting airwaves worth over 2 trillion on the block, while recommending steep cuts in reserve prices to improve participation from cash-strained operators.

Regulator recommends cheaper airwaves

The recommended reserve price is estimated to be 19% lower than the prices recommended for the last auction held in 2022 and 20-30% lower than the 2024 auction. In spectrum auctions, the reserve price serves as the government-set floor to ensure airwaves are not sold below a predetermined minimum.

In all, vacant airwaves of more than 11,700 MHz will be on the block across nine bands. Further, the auction will also feature a new 17,940-crore 5G spectrum in the 37-40 GHz band, which the regulator approved in February 2025.

“I think the government will decide in its own time when is the right time,” Rahul Vatts, director-corporate affairs and group chief regulatory officer at Bharti Airtel told Mint.

According to Vatts, the fact that there will be an auction every few years is a laid-down policy principle, and it provides operators with considerable predictability in choosing when to meet the requirement. “This year there is no renewal coming up. I think 2007 there might have been some licenses which were issued, so maybe another year or so (for renewal), that's what I recall,” he said.

Also Read | Jio’s spectrum dues decline 4% to ₹1.04 trillion in FY26

Telecom operators have also been urging the government to reduce the spectrum reserve price as steep prices are stifling investment, leaving valuable airwaves unsold, and ultimately undermining the government’s Digital India vision. Having cheaper airwaves is necessary to free up capital for network infrastructure, the telecom companies have told the regulator.

A premium over the reserve price translates into higher government revenue. However, aggressive bidding has eased since 2021, with most of the airwaves sold near reserve prices, a shift driven by industry consolidation, high base prices, and the financial burden of recent 5G rollouts.

About the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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