Spectrum auction: TRAI releases list of reserve price, band plan, among other key details for IMT network bidding

Spectrum auction: TRAI releases list of reserve price, band plan, among other key details for IMT network bidding

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated24 Feb 2026, 04:35 PM IST
TRAI has released reserve price, band plan, other details for the next spectrum auction on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.
TRAI has released reserve price, band plan, other details for the next spectrum auction on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

Spectrum auction: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, released a list of reserve prices, band plans, among other key details for the upcoming spectrum auction of the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) network, according to an official release.

“The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released Recommendations on the Auction of Radio Frequency Spectrum in the Frequency Bands Identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT),” said the Ministry of Communications in its statement.

This move comes after the Department of Telecom requested TRAI to provide recommendations for applicable reserve price, band plan, block size, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned, and associated conditions for auction of spectrum in the existing bands.

800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz are the spectrum bands which are being auctioned at the next bidding round.

According to the official announcement, the spectrums auctioned will be reserved for a period of 20 years.

List of reserve prices (State-wise)

1. Andhra Pradesh: Reserve prices will range from 233 crore to 20 crore, with spectrums available from 600 MHz band to 3,300 MHz band; and 43 lakh for the 26 GHz band.

2. Assam: Reserve prices will range from 52 crore to 4 crore, with spectrums available from 600 MHz band to 3,300 MHz band; and 8 lakh for the 26 GHz band.

3. Bihar: Reserve prices will range from 133 crore to 10 crore, with spectrums available from 600 MHz band to 3,300 MHz band; and 21 lakh for the 26 GHz band.

4. Delhi: Reserve prices will range from 441 crore to 34 crore, with spectrums available from 600 MHz band to 3,300 MHz band; and 71 lakh for the 26 GHz band.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

About the Author

Anubhav Mukherjee's profile image
Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee is a Content Producer for LiveMint covering Business, Corporates, Finance, and Markets. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business...Read More

Spectrum Auction
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryTelecomSpectrum auction: TRAI releases list of reserve price, band plan, among other key details for IMT network bidding
More