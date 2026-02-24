Spectrum auction: TRAI releases list of reserve price, band plan, among other key details for IMT network bidding

Spectrum auction: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, released a list of reserve prices, band plans, among other key details for the upcoming spectrum auction of the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) network, according to an official release.

“The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released Recommendations on the Auction of Radio Frequency Spectrum in the Frequency Bands Identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT),” said the Ministry of Communications in its statement.

This move comes after the Department of Telecom requested TRAI to provide recommendations for applicable reserve price, band plan, block size, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned, and associated conditions for auction of spectrum in the existing bands.

800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz are the spectrum bands which are being auctioned at the next bidding round.

According to the official announcement, the spectrums auctioned will be reserved for a period of 20 years.

List of reserve prices (State-wise) 1. Andhra Pradesh: Reserve prices will range from ₹233 crore to ₹20 crore, with spectrums available from 600 MHz band to 3,300 MHz band; and ₹43 lakh for the 26 GHz band.

2. Assam: Reserve prices will range from ₹52 crore to ₹4 crore, with spectrums available from 600 MHz band to 3,300 MHz band; and ₹8 lakh for the 26 GHz band.

3. Bihar: Reserve prices will range from ₹133 crore to ₹10 crore, with spectrums available from 600 MHz band to 3,300 MHz band; and ₹21 lakh for the 26 GHz band.

4. Delhi: Reserve prices will range from ₹441 crore to ₹34 crore, with spectrums available from 600 MHz band to 3,300 MHz band; and ₹71 lakh for the 26 GHz band.