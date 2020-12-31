Spectrum re-farming likely to help Vi in shoring up revenues

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) has been re-farming its older-generation (2G-3G) spectrum to fourth-generation (4G) wireless technology, which could shore up its revenues by reducing fixed costs and improving services, analysts said.

The telco recently completed re-farming of 3G spectrum to 4G across Mumbai and promised to deliver high-speed internet and better indoor coverage. Mumbai is one of the three metro telecom circles, apart from Delhi and Kolkata. Analysts said the redeployment will not only help Vi save on capital spending but will also help it retain customers because of improved services.

Vi lost 2.7 million customers in October, and its average revenue per user (Arpu) remained the lowest among the three largest telecom players. Its Arpu rose to ₹119 in the September quarter from ₹114 in April-June. Vi seeks to raise Arpu to ₹200 in the short-term and ₹300 eventually. Though Vi and rival Bharti Airtel Ltd initiated the process of upgrading their networks to 4G even before the pandemic, covid-led restrictions, which led to increased dependency on mobile services, led to faster realization of spectrum re-farming plans.

“Spectrum re-farming (from 2G/3G to 4G) can be seen as an opportunity, which will lead to 15-20% savings in capex in the medium-term that would otherwise be required to buy fresh spectrum for 4G," said Rajiv Sharma, a telecom expert.

Telcos re-farm spectrum to improve their network capacity for higher technology services such as 4G in the current scenario without bidding for new spectrum, said Ankit Jain, assistant vice president, ICRA Ltd. “This (re-farming) typically creates more capacity for telcos to serve the expanding demand for 4G services in terms of catering to a higher number of customers with increasing data usage."

Before the formal launch of Vi, the unified brand, in September, Vodafone India served premium high-paying subscribers, while Idea Cellular had low-spending users. “The integration of erstwhile Vodafone and Idea networks, combined with the latest 3G to 4G spectrum re-farming gives Vi the edge of optimum availability and utilization of spectrum to serve the needs of tech-savvy individual users and enterprises in Mumbai," Vi said in a statement on Saturday.

Despite the buzz around spectrum re-farming, analysts feel that telcos cannot do away with 2G services entirely as they still have many low-end feature phone customers on it. The launch of a low-cost smartphone will enable telcos to completely shut 2G services across the country but is unlikely anytime soon.

“Vi is unlikely to shut down its 2G services, not anytime in the next two-three years unless we see the launch of a low-cost ($10-12) smartphone or the government announcing DBTs (direct benefit transfer) for 2G-free India," said Sharma.

Currently, 51% of Airtel’s customer base is on 2G network, while for Voda Idea it is 63%. According to industry body GSMA, 12-13% of users will continue to use 2G handsets till 2025 in India.

