Spectrum re-farming likely to help Vi in shoring up revenues

Vi lost 2.7 million customers in October, and its average revenue per user (Arpu) remained the lowest among the three largest telecom players. Its Arpu rose to ₹119 in the September quarter from ₹114 in April-June. Vi seeks to raise Arpu to ₹200 in the short-term and ₹300 eventually. Though Vi and rival Bharti Airtel Ltd initiated the process of upgrading their networks to 4G even before the pandemic, covid-led restrictions, which led to increased dependency on mobile services, led to faster realization of spectrum re-farming plans.