NEW DELHI: Lenders to bankrupt Reliance Communications Ltd on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the department of telecommunications (DoT) has allowed spectrum sale under its trading guidelines, in response to the apex court’s question whether radio airwaves can be sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Harish Salve, representing lenders to RCom, said the government has recognised spectrum as security that can be monetised, and thus, is used by banks to lend money to telcos. However, Salve said it would be premature to decide whether spectrum held by a bankrupt telecom firm can be sold under the IBC.

Even State Bank of India, on behalf of the committee of creditors (CoC) of RCom, told the apex court that spectrum is an integral asset of telecom service providers.

“Under tripartite license agreement, the government has recognised the idea of spectrum as security to be used by telcos to raise funds from banks…Only when the RCom resolution applicant moves the DoT for spectrum sale, only at that stage the issue should be decided," the lenders said.

According to legal experts, transfer of spectrum to a new buyer is not allowed unless past dues are cleared and will require amendments in telecom law and policies. The DoT, however, can retain the spectrum with bankrupt telcos, disallowing the sale and commercially auctioning the airwaves again.

The Supreme Court also reiterated that it cannot allow telecom companies 20 years to pay the AGR dues. Vodafone Idea Ltd, which still owes more than ₹50,000 crore to the DoT, will be the worst hit if the court does not grant staggered payments of dues.

"There are huge dues payable, how can we let it go?...We had directed payment within a certain period, the government is seeking 20 years. What if telcos go into insolvency?...In 20 years, all kinds of manipulation and legal filings can take place, we can't allow like this," said Justice Arun Mishra, who is heading a three-judge bench hearing the AGR case.

The DoT in March filed a plea seeking 20 years for payment of the AGR-related dues. While both Vodafone and Airtel have sought 15 years to clear the dues, Tata Teleservices wants a 7-10 years to make the payment.

Salve on Tuesday also told the court, “UV ARC (UV Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd), the top bidder for RCom, is not fronting for anyone. In fact, Jio has submitted that they are not interested in bidding for RCom. UV ARC's equity comes from public-sector banks and public-sector insurance companies."

The apex court has sought the government’s stand on whether RCom’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues of RCom should be recovered from Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd since it has been using RCom’s spectrum since 2016. Reliance Jio and RCom share spectrum in the 800 megahertz band under an asset-sharing agreement.

However, Reliance Jio, in a written submission, told the Supreme Court that there is no legal basis for transferring bankrupt RCom’s dues, AGR or otherwise, to Jio as two telecom operators in a spectrum-sharing agreement do not share liabilities.

RCom owes DoT ₹25,199 crore, including spectrum usage charges (SUC) and licence fees, according to government estimates. This is nearly half of ₹49,054 crore in dues calculated under the company’s insolvency proceedings. Reliance Jio cleared its relatively minuscule AGR dues of ₹195.18 crore in January, complying with the court’s October 2019 order.

