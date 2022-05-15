Spending on mobile services at pre-Jio level

Consumer spend on mobile services after goods and services tax rose 4.2% sequentially to ₹42,000 crore in the Q3FY22, up 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) on the back of 20-25% hikes in tariffs by all carriers in the quarter, according to the brokerage house’s note to clients on 8 May. “Finally, consumer spend on telecom services has crossed pre-RJio levels (the previous high was in Q1FY17)," said Sanjesh Jain, vice president, equity research, ICICI Securities, in a note seen by Mint. Net revenues after deducting inter-company settlements, rose 4.4% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 11.9% y-o-y, to ₹39,200 crore.