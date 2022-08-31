Standalone 5G may help Jio steal a march over rivals4 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 12:35 AM IST
Jio may not undercut prices of 5G devices or introduce them at a reduced rate as these may be adopted by premium users
NEW DELHI : Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s so-called ‘standalone 5 G’ technology may offer users a differentiated experience from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, analysts said, helping the country’s top telco expand market share and boost revenue per user via higher data consumption.