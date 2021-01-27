STL developing wireless gear for 5G rollout: CEO

Top optic fibre cable maker Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) is developing wireless equipment to tap the opportunity in upcoming 5G deployments, said group CEO Anand Agarwal.

STL had launched three new wireless products in the December quarter and will commercially deploy open radio access network, essential to create backend infrastructure for 5G, later this year. The new products can be used for outdoor and indoor deployment of radio sets and small cells, he said.

Small cells include antennas and radio equipment placed at shorter distances to boost speed and connectivity in dense areas, to expand coverage and improve penetration.

“There are two parts of any network. One is transmission, which is where optical fibre is used and India is more than self-sufficient in this. The other is wireless radio, which needs huge investment and global players such as Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson export these products to India. For wireless equipment, India is yet to become self-sufficient," he said.

Agarwal expects India to launch 5G services from the second half of 2022.

Agarwal’s comments on India’s timeline of 5G rollout differ from those of Mukesh Ambani who, in December, said his telco Reliance Jio plans to introduce 5G in the second half of 2021, with a home-grown solution built from scratch.

Jio’s rival Bharti Airtel also believes the country is at least two to three years away from the next generation wireless technology as the ecosystem is underdeveloped and spectrum unaffordable.

Experts believe that stressed financials of Vodafone Idea may not allow the telco to be among the first movers of 5G in the country.

“With the average spectrum holding for an Indian operator lower (31MHz) than the global average of 50MHz, the battered financial health will continue to impact the ability of operators to acquire new spectrum and affect the subsequent launch of 5G in India," the Competition Commission of India said in a report on 22 January.

A hike in basic customs duty on the import of optical fibre in the Union budget will curb foreign vendors from dumping their products in the Indian market, Agarwal said. The country has three times the supply of fibre and cable than demand and does not need to import equipment for fixed-line/wireline networks, he said. At present, single-mode optical fibre attracts 15% basic customs duty.

STL’s order book stands at ₹10,737 crore, of which projects worth ₹5,500 crore will be executed in fiscal year 2022. The company bagged new orders worth ₹1,350 crore in Europe and North America in the December quarter. In India, it clocked a sequential growth in orders during October-December, including that of Airtel worth ₹800 crore.

The company plans to invest ₹300 crore to expand its optical fibre capacity from 18 million km to 33 million km across India and Europe, Agarwal added.

