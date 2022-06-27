Stock up spectrum in 5G auctions: Ericsson3 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 12:19 AM IST
Deployment will be easier and consumer uptake faster, telecom gear maker says
NEW DELHI : Indian telecom service providers should buy as much spectrum as possible early on in the upcoming 5G auctions rather than staggering their purchases, a top executive at European telecom gear maker Ericsson said. According to him, this will make future deployments easier and ensure that users take up 5G services quicker.