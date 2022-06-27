Stock up spectrum in 5G auctions: Ericsson

Ewerbring said Ericsson’s existing gear that has been installed by telcos since 2015 will be able to relay 5G signals through mere software upgrades, making it an affordable way for telcos to get started even as they buy new spectrum that when used can take on higher load, or in other words, support a much larger number of customers. “This is a very favourable way for operators to get into 5G and then, over time, they will introduce more and more radio units and performance will also improve," Ewerbring noted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}