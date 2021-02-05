It is pertinent to mention here that the government has already set the ball rolling for the spectrum auction, in which radiowaves valued at ₹3.92 lakh crore will be put on the block. The auction in seven spectrum bands for mobile services - 700, 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300 and 2500MHz bands - is scheduled to start from March 1.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}