Sunil Mittal lauds Budget focus on 5G

India will set up 100 labs for development of applications will be set up in engineering institutions using 5G services in areas including smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transport systems healthcare and smart cities, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on Wednesday. The announcement puts focus on the opportunities 5G technology can provide to sectors outside of telecommunications, even as telecom service providers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel expand the reach of 5G services across the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}