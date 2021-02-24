Supreme Court to hear Airtel, Vi’s plea over AGR recalculation in two weeks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear in two weeks Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd’s plea seeking recalculation of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

In January, these two telcos had moved the apex court seeking directions to the department of telecommunications (DoT) to recalculate AGR dues, citing "mathematical errors" in calculation of the outstanding amo by the department.

"The court will take up the matter in two weeks but the date of the hearing is not known," said a person aware of the court proceedings, requesting anonymity.

Ending a 14-year legal battle between the DoT and telecom operators, the apex court, in October 2019, had upheld the department's definition of AGR and ordered telcos to pay levies based on that definition, along with interest on the principal amount and penalty.

However, following the judgement, telcos and DoT had sought 20 years to make annual payments of dues, but the Supreme Court in September last year allowed 10 years for staggered payment.

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, had directed telcos to make 10% upfront payment of their AGR dues, with a 10-year payment schedule, beginning 1 April, 2021. It had said the annual instalments have to be paid by 7 February every year.

Vi, in its plea, has cited errors in calculations such as duplications and inclusion or exclusion of revenue heads, including spectrum usage charge and licence fee, and certain payments that have not been factored in. It also urged the apex court to modify its September 2020 order that approved DoT’s AGR demand.

According to DoT, Vi owes Rs58,254 crore in AGR dues, including principal, interest, penalty, and interest on penalty. However, as per the telco's assessment, it owes the government Rs21,533 crore. Vi has so far paid Rs7,854 crore.

DoT has demanded Rs43,980 crore from Airtel, which is over three times its self-assessed amount of Rs13,004 crore. The Sunil Mittal led company has so far paid Rs18,004 crore to the DoT.

The telcos are pointing out “arithmetical errors" in DoT’s calculations through the pleas and are yet to take a call on whether to file curative petitions against the SC's September order, Mint had reported in January.

