Supreme Court wants government to clarify stand on Jio’s liabilities

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the government must state its position on whether adjusted gross revenue-related dues of bankrupt Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) should be recovered from Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd since it has been using RCom’s spectrum since 2016.

The three-judge bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, asked the government if Reliance Jio can be held liable for AGR and other dues as it has been generating revenue by using RCom’s airwaves through an asset-sharing agreement. The court has adjourned the case to 19 August.

“We want the government’s position on Jio sharing RCom’s spectrum and on Jio discharging RCom’s spectrum dues," said Justice Mishra.

In response, solicitor general Tushar Mehta said the government will support any decision the court takes to recover the dues.

However, Reliance Jio, in a written submission on Monday, told the Supreme Court that there is no legal basis for transferring bankrupt RCom’s dues, AGR or otherwise, to Jio as the two telecom operators are in a spectrum-sharing agreement and do not share liabilities.

View Full Image To pay or not to pay

Senior lawyer Harish Salve, representing Reliance Jio, said the company is neither involved in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proceedings of RCom nor is it acquiring the bankrupt telco’s spectrum.

Interestingly, the government told the court that the department of telecommunications (DoT) and the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) have different views on whether the spectrum with a bankrupt telecom firm can be sold under insolvency proceedings.

“People of the country are owners of spectrum held by the government in trust… This cannot be sold under IBC," said Mehta. The DoT also said radio airwaves cannot be a part of the IBC proceedings as “telcos do not own spectrum, contract allows only its use," said Mehta.

Mehta also informed the bench that DoT has had a consistent position on spectrum in terms of the IBC. “The ministry of corporate affairs had sought to allow spectrum sale for maximization of value," added Mehta.

RCom owes DoT ₹25,199 crore, including spectrum usage charges (SUC) and licence fees, according to government estimates. This is nearly half of ₹49,054 crore in dues calculated under the company’s insolvency proceedings. Aircel owes ₹12,389 crore to DoT. Jio cleared its relatively minuscule AGR dues of ₹195.18 crore in January, complying with the court’s October 2019 order.

The apex court on 10 August had observed that the government must draw up a plan to recover AGR-related dues from bankrupt telecom operators after flagging doubts over the government’s ability to recover any amount from their insolvency proceedings.

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked Shyam Divan, the lawyer for RCom’s resolution professional, to explain whether spectrum can be sold under IBC. According to legal experts, transfer of spectrum to a new buyer is not allowed unless past dues are cleared, and will require amendments in telecom law and policies.

“Spectrum is an asset in the hands of the company. It can be subjected to IBC and can be bought and sold," Divan told the court.

DoT, however, can retain the spectrum with bankrupt telcos, disallowing the sale and commercially auctioning the airwaves again.

Lenders, too, differ on this, with State Bank of India telling the Supreme Court that spectrum is an integral asset of telecom companies.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via