Nine in 10 mobile subscribers face call drops even as tariffs rise: Survey

New Delhi: Smartphone users have been forced to frequently rely on internet or wifi over the past two years to make calls, as traditional voice calls invariably got disconnected abruptly amid poor mobile network, a survey showed.

The problems persist despite telecom firms rolling out more network capacity on the back of tariff hikes since 2021, leading to a marginal improvement in service quality. While the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is already looking into the issue, a survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, reveals that a large majority of users continue to face call drops. In the survey conducted over the past three months and which covered more than 32,000 people across India, 89% faced call disconnections and call drops, while 38% said that more than a fifth of their calls dropped.

"One of the three surveyed are regularly making wifi calls through OTT platforms as they face call connectivity (issues)," the survey said, referring to OTT platforms such as WhatsApp, Facetime, Skype, Telegram and others.

Also read | Tariff hikes next on agenda for telcos after auctions While making comparisons with a similar survey done in 2022, LocalCircles revealed a rise in the share of people making wifi calls based on their experience over the past two years. For instance, in the category of those who were forced to make a data/ wifi call through OTT plaftorms less than 10% of the time, the percentage share has risen from 30% in 2022 to 41% of respondents this year. Those who made data/wifi call "10-20% of the times" has dipped from 28% of respondents to 18% this year. In the category of those who did so "20-50% of the times", the percentage slid from 24% of respondents to 18% this year.

One in seven constitutes a new category of respondents that uses data/wifi to make calls “over 50% of the times", as per this year’s data. Similarly, the percentage of those who “never" had to do so has slipped from 18% of respondents to just 9%, findings of the survey suggested.

Also read | Mint Explainer: New telecom law gets partially notified. What next? "It would help if the telecom operators, while being allowed to hike the tariff, should also be made more accountable for the services which now come at a higher cost if the consumer migrated to what promises to be a better and faster service," LocalCircles said in a statement, adding that they will share the findings with the telecom department and the telecom regulator.

Telecom Regulation Trai is looking at the issue of quality of service through a consultation paper issued last August which advocated for tougher performance benchmarks and separate parameters for measuring quality of 5G services, so as to improve consumer experience. Parameters including call drops, coverage, network downtime and latency for broadband have been proposed to be made more stringent.

Trai’s new chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti has also marked out improving quality of services as one of his key priority areas. The call from the regulator to improve services has gained more traction since tariff hikes back in 2021 and the latest one in June 2024.

Telecom companies have said that tariff hikes were needed to improve financial health of the sector which can enable the firms to invest back into the networks. They have proposed to let quality of service levers or parameters to be kept out of the purview of the regulator, the same way that tariffs have been kept outside of regulation and free for the market to decide.

"We strongly believe that deregulating quality of service parameters could empower market forces to drive efficiency, innovation, investment, and improved service standards. This shift aligns with the sector's evolution, emphasizing a balanced regulatory framework that fosters competition while ensuring customer satisfaction," the Cellular Operators Assocation of India said in its submission to the regulator's consultation paper earlier this year.

Also read | Why analysts are expecting telecom revenues to improve in Q1 FY25 Arguing that Trai's proposed measure of reporting granular monthly data would reduce ease of doing business and amplify anomalies. The industry body said reporting the parameters quarterly can provide better call quality and coverage analysis.

Telcos have also said that besides policy interventions related to right of way and towers for government buildings, interference from buildings, devices such as jammers, boosters or signal repeaters, were also impacting the quality of service and experience of consumers.

