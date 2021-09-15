Survival worries for Vodafone Idea (VI) may be finally over with the government announcing a slew of relief measures including a four year moratorium on regulatory dues on Wednesday to aid the telecom sector industry experts said. According to analysts, the moratorium which comes into effect from October onwards will allow the company to conserve capital close to the tune of Rs25,000 crore per year in combined spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, enabling it instead investment in technology upgradation and capital expenditure including a participation in the forthcoming 5G spectrum auctions. “I think the concerns around the company’s survival are now off the table as strategic investors would now be keen to infuse capital given a credible roadmap, policy clarity and visible improvement of near term cash flows," said Prabal Basu Roy, former Director of Lucent Technologies and currently director and advisor to chairman of corporate boards.

A senior company executive who requested anonymity, however, said that with the current measures in place that Vodafone Idea may now review its fundraise plans to the tune of Rs25,000 crore, which it has been trying unsuccessfully since september last year after the supreme Court ordered telcos to pay their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues over the next 10 years till March 2031. “With the moratorium in place the company may not immediately need a cash infusion," said the company executive. “A final decision in this regard will be taken in the coming days," the person added. Analysts, however, warned that while the immediate worry is over the the telecom sector will need a further boost to respective balance sheets in the form of higher tariffs going forward given that the moratorium is an interest-bearing deferral and not a waiver the impact on the balance sheets of telcos will be neutral that the government relief package will help Vodafone Idea to tide through in the short-term. However, in the long term, Vodafone may still find it challenging to manage cash flow, said Aliasgar Shakir, analyst, Motilal Oswal.

“Despite immediate cash outgo relief, telcos would still need to raise tariffs for sustainable improvement in cash flows. They have started doing so selectively to drive up average revenue per user (ARPU) , said Nitesh Jain, Director, CRISIL Ratings. “However, broad-based tariff hikes in the prepaid segment - which last happened in December 2019 - remains on hold. We expect telcos to raise tariffs by at least 20%, equivalent to a ₹25-30 increase in the monthly ARPU, by the end of this fiscal," Jain added. India's large telecom market, which was once serviced by over 10–12 players, is now operated by just four players, with the top two accounting for over 70% of the market share. In a recent report brokerage house Motilal Oswal said that amid the concerns over VIL’s survival, RJio and Bharti Airtel stand to gain disproportionately. VIL currently has around 25% market share with 255.4m subscribers but has been losing subscribers at a steady pace to rivals.

On July 8, Mint reported that to repay the dues and stay afloat Vodafone Idea plans to sell its fibre and data centre assets worth $1 billion. TPG Capital, Apollo Global, and Carlyle Group are among the giants that are in early talks with Vodafone Idea on this matter. The company management has on several occasions reiterated that introduction of a floor price concept will work as the “best and most preferred" solution for tackling the industry’s concerns stemming from the current low-tariff regime after Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd entered the industry.

