Survival worries for Vodafone Idea may be finally over

A senior company executive who requested anonymity, however, said that with the current measures in place that Vodafone Idea may now review its fundraise plans to the tune of Rs25,000 crore, which it has been trying unsuccessfully since september last year after the supreme Court ordered telcos to pay their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues over the next 10 years till March 2031. “With the moratorium in place the company may not immediately need a cash infusion," said the company executive. “A final decision in this regard will be taken in the coming days," the person added. Analysts, however, warned that while the immediate worry is over the the telecom sector will need a further boost to respective balance sheets in the form of higher tariffs going forward given that the moratorium is an interest-bearing deferral and not a waiver the impact on the balance sheets of telcos will be neutral that the government relief package will help Vodafone Idea to tide through in the short-term. However, in the long term, Vodafone may still find it challenging to manage cash flow, said Aliasgar Shakir, analyst, Motilal Oswal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}