New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to take action in accordance with law against entities and persons not complying with Telecommunication Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018.

The court has given 8 weeks to TRAI to take some action on the show-cause notices issued by it to show progress made in ensuring compliance with the said regulations.

The direction comes on a plea filed by One97 Communications Limited that runs Paytm, alleged damages to its reputation due to "phishing" activities over mobile networks of major telecom companies.

The payments company in its petition had said such mass fraud was a direct result of respondents flouting legislative framework regulating commercial communication over telecom networks -- Telecommunication Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR).

The company had claimed that millions of its customers have been defrauded by phishing activities over mobile networks.

Paytm had demanded ₹100 crore from telcos for alleged damage to their brand and loss of good will.

The plea sought strict implementation of TCCCPR 2018 to prevent and minimize unsolicited and fraudulent commercial communication being sent over the networks of telecom companies.

