For telecom providers Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd, fiscal 2021 has been solid in terms of expanding subscriber base. Thanks to the covid-led nationwide lockdowns from March 2020, there has been a surge in demand for OTT (over-the-top) entertainment, remote working and higher adoption of online education.

Last fiscal, Airtel and Jio along with Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) added 85 million mobile broadband users, said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. While Jio lagged subscriber growth for most of the year, it has upped the ante with new offers for JioPhone and other services, suggesting it continues to prioritize subscriber growth.

“Jio, in our view, seems to be entirely focused on increasing subscriber base as indicated by the aggressive launch of the new JioPhone plans, and the low-cost smartphone JioPhone Next. Recent commentary by Bharti and VIL regarding ‘increased market activity’ in 4QFY21 also indicates a push by Jio for subscribers," the JM Financial analysts wrote in the note.

This means that the niggling worry of delayed tariff hikes will continue for investors in telecom shares. Analysts say this is a key reason why despite robust subscriber additions, the Bharti Airtel stock has lost momentum. From its 52-week high of ₹623 on the National Stock Exchange in February, the stock is down to around ₹530.

“The Street has been anticipating an increase in tariffs since FY21, but we are well into FY22 and even now those expectations haven’t been met. Vodafone is dealing with a massive cash crunch. Airtel may not be in a similar situation, but it has a high amount of dues to the government, besides some debt maturing in FY23. In this backdrop, the prolonged absence of a tariff hike makes investors sceptical about what lies ahead for this sector," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage, requesting anonymity.

Also, to note VIL’s financial situation has worsened and a further delay in tariff hikes would mean there could be a duopoly in the sector soon. Of course, tariff hikes alone won’t do the trick and concessions from the government may be required as well.

The JM Financial analysts estimate that VIL will need an Arpu of ₹220-230 by FY23 to meet its payment obligations without any government support, and such, there is uncertainty around medium-term survivability. Arpu stands for average revenue per user, which stood at just ₹107 in Q4FY21. Hardly anyone expects tariffs to double by the next fiscal, which means government assistance, apart from tariff hikes, would be necessary for the company’s survival.

