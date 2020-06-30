India’s telephone subscriber base falls 2% December quarter: Trai

The tariff hikes were not only essential for the telecom sector’s health but also to boost SIM consolidation in the market. In the subsequent quarters, Bharti Airtel reported growing average revenue per user (ARPU), from ₹128 in Q2FY20 to ₹135 and ₹154 in Q3 and Q4, respectively. Similarly, Jio reported Arpu growth from ₹120 to ₹130 in two quarters. In this duration, Vodafone Idea lost maximum number of subscribers largely due to a change in the active user reporting format from 120 to 90 days.