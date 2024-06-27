Industry
Tariff hikes next on agenda for telcos after auctions
Gulveen Aulakh 4 min read 27 Jun 2024, 04:33 PM IST
New Delhi: With spectrum auctions done, the next checkbox on telcos’ agendas would be tariff hikes of 20-25% within the next three to six months, said brokerages tracking the sector.
