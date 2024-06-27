5G monetisation refers to telcos charging customers for 5G services separately from 4G or charging them a premium for using 5G. Vodafone Idea's capex plans refers to its network expansion beginning from the ongoing quarter after it raised ₹18,000 crore through follow-on public offer (FPO) and is in the process of raising ₹25,000-35,000 crore from banks. On Wednesday, the third largest carrier said it had tied up with Samsung for 4G and 5G virtual radio active network equipment for Chennai, Karnataka and Bihar circles, that has also helped it to achieve minimum rollout obligations as mandated by the government. Indus' corporate action refers to stake sale in the country's largest tower provider by promoters. Vodafone group Plc recently sold 18% stake for ₹15,300 crore. Telcos' plea on correcting estimates in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case are still pending in the Supreme Court.