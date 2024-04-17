Tata Communications' January-March net profit jumps to ₹321.52 crore
For the full year, consolidated revenues jumped 17.5% to ₹20,969 crore, while data revenue crossed the ₹17,000-crore mark, rising 21.9%. However, profit nearly halved to ₹969.6 crore for FY24, from ₹1,800 in FY23 due to higher expenses at its overseas businesses.
NEW DELHI : Tata Communications’ net profit for the quarter ended 31 March surged to ₹321.52 crore, from ₹45.1 crore in the previous quarter, but was down 1.5% from ₹326.42 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
