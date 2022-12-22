Tata Communications to acquire US-based CDN for $59 mn

“Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited, has entered into a membership investment purchase agreement to acquire 100% equity stake in Switch Enterprises, LLC, (a target company in the United States of America) and as part of the transaction, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, will acquire assets of the subsidiaries of Switch Enterprises, LLC based out of Canada, the United States of America and the United Kingdom. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals," the company said in a regulatory filing on BSE.