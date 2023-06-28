Tata Sons challenges ₹1,500 cr tax claim on Docomo loan payment: Report2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Tata Sons challenges a ₹1,500 crore tax claim settlement on defunct Docomo telecom, arguing that GST is not liable for liquidity damages. The case is ongoing.
Tata Sons has challenged ₹1,500 crore tax claim settlement on defunct Docomo telecom. During a hearing before the Goods and Services tax official, Tata Sons reportedly challenged ₹1,500 crore tax demand on its $1.27 million settlement in 2017 with NTT Docomo, The Economic Times reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×