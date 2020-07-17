An apex telecom tribunal on Friday granted interim relief to Vodafone Idea Ltd, allowing the telco to continue signing up new customers under its premium plan RedX. Vodafone Idea had approached the tribunal after the telecom regulator put on hold its plan offering faster data speeds for customers in higher tariff brackets.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) allowed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to continue investigating if the telco violated service norms, observing it is not necessary to put the plan on hold while the probe was on. Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 12.8% on BSE following the order, while the benchmark Sensex index closed 1.5% higher.

The move comes as a breather for Bharti Airtel Ltd as well, which last week launched its Platinum plan with a similar premium offer for postpaid users. Trai on 11 July put on hold both schemes that promise higher 4G speeds for postpaid users in costlier plans. The regulator suspects that any such offer for some customers could reduce speeds for others since the wireless network per base transceiver station (BTS) is fixed, and depends on the installed capacity of the BTS.

According to the TDSAT order, Vodafone Idea alleged Trai’s decision was “only to help the cause of Reliance Jio" and that the Mukesh Ambani-led firm was not a necessary or even a proper party to the case. However, the tribunal has allowed Jio to be a party. Jio had pleaded that it will be directly impacted by the outcome of the case.

“No objection to impleadment has been raised on behalf of Trai," Vodafone Idea was quoted as saying in the order.

The tribunal asked Trai to file a detailed reply in two weeks if it wants to add to its short reply. Jio was also asked to reply in two weeks.

Replying to Vodafone Idea’s appeal, Trai said the RedX plan was not transparent, adding the telco attempted to “mask the information" about the scheme, instead of informing authorities about making “a paradigm change in the way mobile data is offered".

Trai also denied what it called “vague allegations" by Vodafone Idea that it evaluated the RedX plan after a rival complained. “It is incorrect to say the examination is on the basis of a complaint from Jio," Trai said.

However, in an application to TDSAT on 13 July, Reliance Jio said it understands Trai passed an order after it filed a complaint on 8 July. Jio has called the RedX plan discriminatory and misleading.

