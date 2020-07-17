TDSAT grants interim relief to Vodafone Idea

The move comes as a breather for Bharti Airtel Ltd as well, which last week launched its Platinum plan with a similar premium offer for postpaid users. Trai on 11 July put on hold both schemes that promise higher 4G speeds for postpaid users in costlier plans. The regulator suspects that any such offer for some customers could reduce speeds for others since the wireless network per base transceiver station (BTS) is fixed, and depends on the installed capacity of the BTS.