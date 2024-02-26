Tech-leading India market critical for Ericsson: Borje Ekholm
Ekholm said the telecom gear maker will begin offering AI solutions which will be built into its products and will provide improved efficiency and network functionalities
BARCELONA : Ericsson intends to beef up its India presence as local telcos will demand the latest technology ahead of their global peers, the company’s president and chief executive officer Börje Ekholm said in an exclusive interaction with Mint on the sidelines of the mobile world congress (MWC) in Barcelona.