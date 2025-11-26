Rajasthan network troubles: Tejas signals cooperation with Airtel, BSNL
Jatin Grover 4 min read 26 Nov 2025, 07:15 pm IST
Airtel raised concerns over network interference in the Rajasthan circle a few weeks ago with Tejas Networks, which has deployed equipment for BSNL’s 4G rollout.
NEW DELHI : Tejas Networks Ltd will cooperate with Bharti Airtel Ltd and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to resolve the network interference issues reported in Rajasthan quickly, the Tata group company said on Wednesday.
