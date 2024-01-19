Telco body seeks USOF, tax reliefs in FY25 Union Budget
Coai, in this regard, has asked for the levy to be abolished
New Delhi: The Cellular Operators Association of India (Coai), an industry body that counts all three private telcos as its core members, on Thursday sought relief in levying of Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) from telecom operators, as well as a longer period of 16 years to offset business losses for service providers across the industry, as key asks from the telecom industry from the FY25 Union Budget.