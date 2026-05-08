New Delhi: What started as a consumer-choice issue is turning into a larger debate over telecom tariffs, digital adoption and even future network investments. Telecom operators are pushing back against the regulator's draft regulations that require them to offer more voice-and-SMS-only recharge plans with prices reduced in line with the exclusion of data benefits.
Telcos push back against Trai's call for more options in no-data packs
SummaryTelecom operators are pushing back against Trai’s proposal for more low-cost basic recharge plans without data, warning it could hurt digital adoption, weaken returns on 5G investments and increase spam. The dispute opens a wider debate on telecom pricing and consumer choice.
New Delhi: What started as a consumer-choice issue is turning into a larger debate over telecom tariffs, digital adoption and even future network investments. Telecom operators are pushing back against the regulator's draft regulations that require them to offer more voice-and-SMS-only recharge plans with prices reduced in line with the exclusion of data benefits.
About the Author
Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.
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