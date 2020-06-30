MUMBAI : Continuing the telecom subscription trends of January, wireless telecom subscribers increased by 4.15 million in February, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data. However, Vodafone-Idea lost 3.46 million subscribers in the same period.

In January, TRAI had reported 5 million new wireless subscribers. Jio and Airtel added 8.5 million and 0.85 million subscribers, respectively, while Vodafone-Idea lost 3.62 million customers in January. In February, Jio added 6.2 million subscribers and Airtel added 0.9 million.

With Vodafone-Idea expected to announce its Q4 results today, the operator’s subscriber metrics will be closely watched by analysts.

Jio now commands 32.9% wireless market share, while Airtel and Vodafone-Idea account for 28.35% and 28.05% share, respectively.

Airtel continues to command the highest active subscriber share at 95.5%, followed by Vodafone-Idea at 90.4% and Jio at 81.25%.

Jio commands 56% of the broadband market share, followed by Airtel (21.4%) and Vodafone-Idea (17.3%).

The number of telephone subscribers increased from 1,177.02 million at the end of January to 1,180.84 million at the end of February, showing a monthly increase rate of 0.32%. Urban telephone subscription decreased from 662.75 million at January-end to 661.23 million at the end of February. However, rural subscription increased from 514.27 million to 519.62 million in the same period.

The overall tele-density increased from 87.45 at the end of January to 87.66 at the end of February.

Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G & 4G) increased by 4 million over the month to 1,160.59 million in February.

