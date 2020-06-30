Telcos add 4.15 mn users in Feb

Telcos add 4.15 mn users in Feb1 min read . 07:23 AM IST
Airtel continues to command the highest active subscriber share at 95.5%, followed by Vodafone-Idea at 90.4% and Jio at 81.25%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Airtel continues to command the highest active subscriber share at 95.5%, followed by Vodafone-Idea at 90.4% and Jio at 81.25%
MUMBAI : Continuing the telecom subscription trends of January, wireless telecom subscribers increased by 4.15 million in February, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data. However, Vodafone-Idea lost 3.46 million subscribers in the same period.
Continuing the telecom subscription trends of January, wireless telecom subscribers increased by 4.15 million in February, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data. However, Vodafone-Idea lost 3.46 million subscribers in the same period.
In January, TRAI had reported 5 million new wireless subscribers. Jio and Airtel added 8.5 million and 0.85 million subscribers, respectively, while Vodafone-Idea lost 3.62 million customers in January. In February, Jio added 6.2 million subscribers and Airtel added 0.9 million.
In January, TRAI had reported 5 million new wireless subscribers. Jio and Airtel added 8.5 million and 0.85 million subscribers, respectively, while Vodafone-Idea lost 3.62 million customers in January. In February, Jio added 6.2 million subscribers and Airtel added 0.9 million.
With Vodafone-Idea expected to announce its Q4 results today, the operator’s subscriber metrics will be closely watched by analysts.
Jio now commands 32.9% wireless market share, while Airtel and Vodafone-Idea account for 28.35% and 28.05% share, respectively.
Airtel continues to command the highest active subscriber share at 95.5%, followed by Vodafone-Idea at 90.4% and Jio at 81.25%.
Jio commands 56% of the broadband market share, followed by Airtel (21.4%) and Vodafone-Idea (17.3%).
The number of telephone subscribers increased from 1,177.02 million at the end of January to 1,180.84 million at the end of February, showing a monthly increase rate of 0.32%. Urban telephone subscription decreased from 662.75 million at January-end to 661.23 million at the end of February. However, rural subscription increased from 514.27 million to 519.62 million in the same period.
The overall tele-density increased from 87.45 at the end of January to 87.66 at the end of February.
Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G & 4G) increased by 4 million over the month to 1,160.59 million in February.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated