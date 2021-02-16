COAI, whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea etc, wrote to the telecom department on February 9 in response to the recommendation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on OTT players that no regulations should be imposed on the calling and messaging apps till the time clarity emerges in the international jurisdictions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}