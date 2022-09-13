Telcos comply with Trai order, offer full month tariff plans

Telcos comply with Trai order, offer full month tariff plans2 min read . 06:48 PM IST
- All carriers had brought out one voucher plan each for 30 days, which were available on their respective websites, complying with Trai’s order issued in March
NEW DELHI :The telecom regulatory authority of India (Trai) said that all carriers including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel had complied with its directions of offering full month plans.
NEW DELHI :The telecom regulatory authority of India (Trai) said that all carriers including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel had complied with its directions of offering full month plans.
In a statement on Monday, the authority said that all carriers had brought out one voucher plan each for 30 days, which were available on their respective websites, complying with its order issued in March.
In a statement on Monday, the authority said that all carriers had brought out one voucher plan each for 30 days, which were available on their respective websites, complying with its order issued in March.
Trai had mandated that all carriers must provide at least one plan voucher, special tariff voucher, and combination voucher which can be renewed after the completion of a month’s duration. Telecom operators currently offer such packs for 28 days.
“Every telecom service provider shall offer at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher, and one combo voucher which shall be renewable on the same date of every month," the Telecom
Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a tariff order.
It had said that if the date of such renewal is not available in a particular month, then it shall be the last date of that month. The regulator has given 60 days for all carriers to comply.
In January this year, Trai had asked telcos to provide pre-paid mobile recharge plans with 30-day validity, a move that was bound to reduce the number of recharges done by a user in a year.
Trai cited representations from carriers who raised issues that customers might face in case the next date of recharge falls on the 31st of a month, or on any day between 29 January to 31 January.
India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio launched ₹ ₹259 plan with calendar month validity earlier this week, to help prepaid users remember just one recharge date every month. The ₹259 plan came bundled with 1.5 GB daily data and unlimited calling along with other benefits, which can be renewed on the same date every month, applicable for new and existing users through all online and offline channels.