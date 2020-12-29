Telcos condemn attack on Jio’s towers amid farmers' protest

NEW DELHI: The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), an industry body representing telecom operators, on Tuesday condemned the attack on Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’ s tower infrastructure in Punjab by famers protesting the recently passed farm laws.

Over 1,500 telecom towers owned by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio have been damaged in Punjab, disrupting services in several pockets of the state. According to a PTI report, power supply to towers that relay telecom signals was snapped and cables cut in many parts of Punjab.

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

"While we respect people's right to protest on any issue, sabotaging the telecom network infrastructure and disrupting telecom services as a form of protest by anyone is strongly condemned," said SP Kochhar, director general, COAI.

For over a month now, farmers have been protesting against three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September that enabled them to sell their produce to a buyer of their choice, bypassing middlemen or commission agents at state-controlled markets.

These markets were set up in the 1950s to stop the exploitation of farmers and pay a minimum support price (MSP) for certain produce. Many farmers see the MSP as a vital safety net, and fear being unable to compete with large farms and being paid low prices by big corporations - Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd being one of them.

The government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have repeatedly assured that crops will continued to be procured at MSP, but farmers have kept at their protests.

Jio, being another Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) subsidiary, has been facing the heat of the protests.

"The disruption of telecom services, which are considered essential under various enactments, is causing immense inconvenience to common man for whom the mobile services are so essential," Kochhar said.

On 14 December, Reliance Jio had written a letter to the telecom regulator, alleging that rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) are carrying out unethical and anti-competitive mobile number porting to capitalise on the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Jio alleged that Airtel and Vi continue to use advertisement campaigns through their employees, agents and retailers to mislead people across Punjab and other north-Indian states. Jio added that Airtel and Vi have been urging customers to migrate to their networks, an act seen lending support to farmers’ protest.

Airtel and Vi have called the allegations “baseless", urging the regulator to dismiss them.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via