Telcos, DoT meet on spectrum auction; queries sought by 15 Jan

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd on Tuesday attended a pre-bid conference organised by the telecom department for spectrum auction scheduled to start from 1 March, sources aware of the matter said.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) asked the telcos to submit written queries raised during the meeting on issues, rules and processes by 15 January, they said, adding that the operators also sought clarity on aspects such as earnest money deposit and roll-out obligations mentioned in the bid document.

“All three telcos (Jio, Airtel and Vi) were present at today’s meeting, which is part of the process before spectrum auction…The meeting lasted less than an hour and telcos asked questions related to the bid document," said one of the sources cited above.

The DoT has already invited applications from eligible bidders for sale of 2,251MHz of spectrum at a reserve price of ₹3.92 trillion. Spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands have been put up for the auction.

Experts believe that 5 February will be an important date by which telecom operators will have to submit their applications for participation in the auction. They fear the auction could see limited demand from Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) as the telcos will largely look at renewal of radio airwaves due for expiry this year.

This could reduce competition and may not fetch the government anything more than the base price, they added. Airtel has amassed large chunks of spectrum through mergers and acquisitions, which should lower its renewal requirement, while Vi may not bid aggressively due to large spectrum holding, relatively under-utilized network and stressed financials.

“We expect the final auction prices across spectrums to be equal to the reserve prices due to significant supply, and likely limited demand for the expiring ones… The next spectrum auction will begin on 1 March. However, the crucial date to watch for is 5 February, the final date for interested operators to submit their applications," brokerage firm ICICI Securities said.

According to analysts’ estimates, the auction will likely fetch the DoT ₹55,000–60,000 crore, at base price, repeating the October 2016 sale when, of the targeted ₹5.63 trillion, only ₹65,789 crore was raised, with no takers for spectrum in the 700MHz and 900MHz bands.

In fact, analysts believe spectrum in the 700MHz band could remain unsold this time as well due to its cost, which is the highest among the seven bands put under the hammer.

“Reserve price for 700MHz spectrum is 38% higher than 800MHz spectrum with prices in three metro circles being 56% higher compared to 800MHz spectrum. We, thus, expect telcos to again give a miss to spectrum in the 700MHz band," Credit Suisse said in a report.

