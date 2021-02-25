Telcos, DoT remain divided over an upfront payment of AGR dues

According to legal experts, the judgment is clear, which leaves no room for interpretation and orders the telcos to make a 10% upfront payment of the total AGR dues, including penalty, interest and interest on the penalty. “The language of the judgment is very clear… The words used are not pending dues but total dues. Therefore, there appears to be no ambiguity as to the direction that amounts payable by telcos is 10% of the total dues demanded by DoT, irrespective of what has already been paid," said Sameer Jain, managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

