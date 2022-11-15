Telcos far behind the 10,000 5G sites per week target3 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 11:46 PM IST
Industry executives said the rollout of about 3,500 5G sites a week is in line with supplies from providers
Industry executives said the rollout of about 3,500 5G sites a week is in line with supplies from providers
NEW DELHI :
Telecom service providers are still far from meeting the government’s target of deploying 10,000 5G base stations every week, with the top two carriers managing to set up only about a third of the weekly target so far.