Telcos far behind the 10,000 5G sites per week target

To be sure, carriers have to comply with rollout obligations set out in the license conditions issued by the government for any technology or service. For the 700 MHz band, DoT has set the coverage of 10% of district headquarters or towns in non-metros and 40% of a metro area by the end of the first year from the date of the license. The 700 Mhz band is being used by Jio for 5G standalone or SA. For the 3.5 GHz band, which is being used by Airtel for 5G non-standalone or NSA, the commercial launch of 5G services must take place in one town in a non-metro area and anywhere in a metro area, by the end of the first year of receiving the licence.