Telcos may bid for spectrum worth 1.6 tn

Analysts said Reliance Jio is expected to lead the race with bids of up to $11 billion in this round, if it decides to buy 700 Mhz band, which can be used to set up standalone 5G networks (SA-5G). “If Jio aspires to rollout SA-5G it may also bid for additional 5MHz spectrum in 700MHz band, which will cost ₹196 billion. All this combined could lead to spending of $6-11 billion which is 3-6x its EMD," they added. EMD, or earnest money deposit, is paid to the government to show the intent of a company about the amount of spectrum it wishes to buy.

